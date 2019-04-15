9 Awesome Spring & Summer Picks from the Carhartt Clearance

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Renowned for its rugged workwear, Carhartt makes a surprising amount of gear and apparel that’s fantastic for warm weather months. So we decided to share with you nine of Carhartt’s best summer clearance items, all on sale right now.

From shorts and t-shirts to shoes to polos, Carhartt’s warm weather gear is just as well made as its legendary dungarees. And while it all maintains that hard-working aesthetic, with plenty of earth tones and natural fibers, there’s a good amount of performance apparel as well. With cotton/spandex blends that move with you to moisture-wicking and odor-trapping polyesters, Carhartt gear is as versatile as it is tough. So it’s great for almost any outdoor occasion.

No matter if you’ve got a long day in the yard ahead of you, or a lazy afternoon hanging around on the lawn, Carhartt gear is comfortable, stylish, and durable.

We stuck with lightweight, spring and summer-ready gear for this roundup. However, if you love Carhartt’s amazing year-round, all-weather workwear as much as we do, the Clearance section is loaded with 77 items like coats, boots, flannels, and base layers on sale for up to 50 percent off right now. So it’s a great time to stock up on gear you’ll need year-round. There’s even activity-specific gear like wading bibs on Clearance.

Loyalty Program

If you love Carhartt as much as we do, you may want to consider up for its Ground Breakers Loyalty Program. You’ll earn points on the gear you already buy and stuff you already do, like writing a product review, taking a survey, and updating your profile. Rack up enough points and use them to get even more Carhartt stuff—like exclusives you can’t get anywhere else. Want to sign up? Anyone 18 years or older, living in the contiguous United States and Canada, can join.

So check out some of our favorite summer gear from Carhartt below. And if you’re like us, you’ll be checking back on the Carhartt Clearance page often. It’s a gold mine.