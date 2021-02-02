Cariuma Has The Stylish And Comfortable High Top Sneakers You Need

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A guy can never have too many shoes in his life. We tend to run through our shoes pretty quickly. That’s just the circle of life with shoes. They take a beating. So when you find a pair of shoes you’d like to add to your collection, you should do so if you can. And when you check out the OCA Suede High Top Sneakers from Cariuma, you’ll want to pick them up.

Cariuma makes some of the best footwear around. Not just from a style perspective, even though the style of shoes in the store is top-notch. You can wear them with pretty much any outfit you throw at them. But the real highlight of these shoes is the comfort. You can wear them all day long and thanks to the signature insole providing support with no issues at all.

Another reason why the OCA Suede High Top Sneakers are so great is how they’re made. Cariuma is excellent for the way it sustainably crafts these shoes. You wouldn’t tell just by looking at them or wearing them that these are made with natural materials in ethical factories. You’d assume that these were made without the environment in mind like other shoes are.

Cariuma is always great with keeping the environment in mind. That it’s done without compromising the style or comfort of the shoes is fantastic. Even better is that right now when you buy the OCA Suede High Top Sneakers or any shoe from Cariuma, 2 trees will be planted in Brazil. Doing this will be a big help in restoring and preserving the Brazilian rainforest.

If you are looking to get a new pair of shoes, then you should pick up the OCA Suede High Top Sneakers. Not just for the comfort they provide or the style they display. But because by doing so, you’ll be helping out the world in multiple ways. Cariuma has been doing top-notch work like this for a while now. Take part and get yourself an amazing pair of shoes to boot. Hard to beat that.

Get It: Pick up the OCA Suede High Top Sneakers ($129) at Cariuma

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!