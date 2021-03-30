Cariuma’s Just Launched IBI Slip-On Sneakers Have The Lowest Carbon Footprint For Any Sneaker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cariuma is one of our favorite footwear brands. That’s due to the fact that the items are comfy, they look great, and are responsibly made. And with the new IBI Slip-On Sneakers that have just launched, you’ll get all the style and comfort in a pair of sneakers with the lowest carbon footprint of any sneaker on the market.

Every pair of shoes that Cariuma makes is always sourced responsibly and made in ethical factories. And the IBI Slip-On Sneakers are no different. Recycled plastics and easier to source materials like bamboo and sugarcane all help to make these shoes leave such a tiny footprint on the world.

All of that and these IBI Slip-On Sneakers are really comfortable too. That’s one of the greatest tricks of Cariuma. You may think of shoes made responsibly as being ethical first and comfortable second. But these have the kind of lightweight design and padded soles to give you comfort all day long, especially in the warm weather.

Not to mention that these are pretty damn stylish to boot. As soon as you comfortably slip these on, you will feel the comfort. And then you will see how perfectly they match with your casual warm-weather attire to make for a great addition to any man’s wardrobe. It’s quite stunning to see in person.

Even better is that when you buy a pair of sneakers from Cariuma, you will be helping out the Brazilian Rainforest. That’s because 2 trees are planted down there to help combat deforestation with the profits of these sneakers. So when you pick up the newly launched IBI Slip-On Sneakers, you’ll be doing a lot to help out the world.

Right now, you can get on the IBI Slip-On Sneakers early. They have just launched and like most Cariuma launches, are bound to sell out quickly. So head on over to the site now and pick out the color of choice before you can’t. You’ll do the world a whole lot of good when you gear up for the warm weather seasons ahead.

