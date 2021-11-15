Cashmere Underwear From Saxx Will Make a Great Gift This Holiday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Underwear may not be the most appealing gift one can get for the holidays, but they can still make quite the impact. When you find a pair like the ones Mega Lux Boxer Briefs from Saxx, you gotta pick them up because they provide some of the best comforts around.

Comfort is high with these Mega Lux Boxer Briefs because they are made with Cashmere. That’s one of the most luxurious materials around, feeling like a cloud on your skin so you never feel uncomfortable. And with the usual high level of quality that Saxx is known for, these will become fast favorites.

These Mega Lux Boxer Briefs will fit your form with ease, like wearing a glove. Almost like they were made for you. They won’t be too tight, but they won’t flap around while you move. Take that with the cashmere, you can really relax at home with these on.

It also doesn’t hurt that these look pretty damn good too. Saxx always makes high-quality items that look as good as they feel. And with this cool little design with some traditional tattoo designs, you’ll have a pair of undies that look better than most of the others you can pick up from other brands.

If you want to get someone in your life or yourself a new pair of undies, then the Mega Lux Boxer Briefs from Saxx are your best bet. Anyone will have a much better holiday when they open up their gift-wrapped box and find these sitting in there.

Get It: Pick up the Mega Lux Boxer Briefs ($60) at Saxx

