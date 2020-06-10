Celebrate Pride Month With The New Pride Collection At Original Penguin

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In the midst of everything going on in the world, it’s about time to have something good come along. And being that it is June, there is something great we can celebrate. We can celebrate it all month long. Because June brings about Pride Month.

To help celebrate Pride Month, Original Penguin is here with a whole new collection of Pride inspired clothing. Stuff that you can buy for yourself or for others. They don’t even have to only be worn during June. These items are so good looking in addition to being for a good cause, they can be worn all summer long.

No matter where you fall on the Pride spectrum, you should pick some of these items up. It is important to show the world that even if you aren’t specifically apart of Pride Month, you can show that you are an ally. That everyone deserves all the love under the sun they can get.

There is a good variety of options you can choose from in the Pride collection. You can make a few different outfits with the options in there. To give you guys a good idea of what is available, we have gathered a handful of items that really show off the Pride collection.

So if you want to add some new clothes to your summer wardrobe AND show off that you stand with your Pride Month brethren, the collection at Original Penguin is for you. Just check out the options we have selected below and get shopping.

And if you act now, you can get free shipping on everything sitewide until June 16th.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!