Celebrate With The Kansas City Chiefs Color Blocked Fleece 2.0

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sad to say folks, but the Super Bowl has come and gone. The NFL season is over (even if the drama isn’t). If you were someone rooting for the Chiefs or against the Eagles, then you might be on the hunt for some gear to celebrate. And look no further than this fantastic Kansas City Chiefs Color Blocked Fleece 2.0 from Mitchell & Ness.

When it comes to high end sports gear for the hardcore fans out there, you can’t beat Mitchell & Ness. Authentic throwback jerseys and high-end clothing like this Kansas City Chiefs Color Blocked Fleece 2.0 make it one of the best spots on the web to pick up some merch to support your team.

One look at this Kansas City Chiefs Color Blocked Fleece 2.0 and you can tell that it is a worthwhile pickup. That design is too sleek and appealing to pass up. Thanks to that typical Mitchell & Ness craft of 80/20 cotton and polyester, you got a piece of fashion that just pops on a cold winter’s day.

Even better is the comfort of this. That material blend doesn’t just make for a good-looking sweater. But it also makes for a comfortable sweater. The cotton is super soft on the skin, yet that delicate feel doesn’t mean it can’t handle the cold. It’s pretty damn good at keeping the cold at bay. Ideal for any winter attire.

If you are a sports fan, a Chiefs fan, and/or an Eagles hater, the Kansas City Chiefs Color Blocked Fleece 2.0 is a pretty smart pickup for your winter wardrobe. Celebrate the newest Super Bowl champs with this gorgeous hoodie from Mitchell & Ness. Act now, as this is a final sale. Won’t be available for too long.

Get It: Pick up the Kansas City Chiefs Color Blocked Fleece 2.0 ($85; was $100) at Mitchell & Ness

