It might be hard to fathom here in February, but spring is right around the corner. If you’re not yet thinking about updating our spring and summer wardrobe, we get it. Still, you’d be wise to take a look at the Charles Tyrwhitt Clearance sale.

Renowned for making finely crafted, distinctively British dress and sport shirts, CT’s prices are surprisingly affordable. And right now the Charles Tyrwhitt Clearance page is chock-full of great deals on plenty of great shirts—many of them marked down more than 60 percent off. Normally over $100, right now at CTshirts.com you can get a ton of bright, colorful shirts for under forty bucks.

No matter if you’re looking for dress shirts to wear under your suits, or casual button-downs and oxfords that go great with chinos and jeans, Tyrwhitt (pronounced “Tirrit”) has a massive selection. All are high quality, and all are just $39. There’s a great choice of fits too, from Classic to Super-slim. Whether you prefer colors, plaids, subtle designs or statement-making power shirts. Charles Tyrwhitt’s Clearance page has what you’re after.

Since 1986 Charles Tyrwhitt has been outfitting men worldwide in a posh British style. But it’s way more than just shirts today. Tyrwhitt has a big selection of sport coats and jackets, blazers and suits, plus accessories like ties, pocket squares, and belts.

To top it off, Tyrwhitt provides exemplary customer service, with smashing prices and a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure. Every garment comes with a full, no-questions-asked, 6-month guarantee—no matter what condition the item is in.

So if you’re tired of winter’s doldrums, check out the Charles Tyrwhitt Clearance sale. You’ll find a wide selection of amazing clothes with dapper British styling to get your wardrobe ready for the spring.

For inspiration, we rounded up seven smashing selections from the Charles Tyrwhitt Clearance page at CTsshirts.com. Enjoy.

