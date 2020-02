Slim fit Non-iron Gingham Shirt GET IT!

This poplin casual is ideal for warmer months and brighter days. One of CT’s best sellers and part of the Tyrwhitt Cool range, it’s been pre-washed for a pleasingly soft hand feel.

Get It: Save 68% on this Slim-fit Non-iron Gingham Shirt ($35; was $110) at Charles Tyrwhitt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!