Check Out 5 Of The Best Zappos Black Friday Deals Now

Merrell Gridway Sneakers GET IT!

Looking for a comfy new pair of sneakers for your time out of the house? Then you might want to take a look at these sneakers from Merrell, offering up top tier comfort in a stylish package. Even better than the sales price is knowing that these were made with a good deal of recycled materials. Doing your part to help the world become more sustainable? Nothing wrong with that.

Get It: Pick up the Merrell Gridway Sneakers ($102; was $130) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!