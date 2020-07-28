Check Out Some New Styles From John Elliot Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The world is slowly starting to open up again. So for anyone feeling a little cooped up these last few months, you can start going outside with precautions now. This means that it may be time for you to pick up some new clothes to celebrate the occasion. And John Elliot is here to satisfy those needs.

John Elliot is a fantastic outlet for any guy looking to grab some new clothing. But not only is there clothing in stock, but there are also face masks. And not just any ole face masks. These masks are designed to be apart of your outfit. You can accessorize with them instead of looking like everyone else.

To help you guys out with the very deep bench of items of clothes and masks in stock at John Elliot, we have done a little work for y’all. We have picked a handful of our favorite options in the store for your perusal. That way you can make some quick choices and get an idea of how great the outlet is.

So if you want to pick up some new clothes and some new face masks to go with these new summer outfits, then John Elliot is the spot you need to check out. And these items we have picked out for you below are the items you should pick up to make these outdoor journeys a little more stylish.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!