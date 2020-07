Anti-Expo Tee Shirt GET IT!

You can never go wrong with picking up a new tee shirt. Especially if you’re going out to hang with friends during this summer heatwave. And this shirt from John Elliot is some top of the line casual wear.

Get It: Pick up the Anti-Expo Tee Shirt ($98) at John Elliot

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!