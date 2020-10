Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket GET IT!

You can’t go wrong with some Levi denim. Especially when you see a Levi Denim jacket like this, which will help keep you warm during the cool Fall nights.

SEE IT! Get the Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!