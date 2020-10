New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe GET IT!

Looking for some new running shoes? Then New Balance won’t let you down, as these runners from the brand will prove. Your feet will be comfortable and protected no matter how long you run for.

SEE IT! Get the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!