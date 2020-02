Hubbard Plaid Flannel Shirt GET IT!

A solid flannel shirt is always a good purchase. Every guy looks good rocking one and they will greatly aid in the insulation process. Whether you’re working or relaxing, this shirt will make for a great purchase.

Get It: Pick up the Hubbard Plaid Flannel Shirt ($34; was $45) at Carhartt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!