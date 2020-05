Nike Ultra Comfort 3 Slide GET IT!

Sandals are a great little gift to get yourself right now. The temp is rising and there’s a lot of time being spent at home these days. So spend those warm days at home in comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Ultra Comfort 3 Slide ($30; was $40) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!