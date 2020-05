O’Neill Lennox Boardshorts GET IT!

With the days getting warmer, you are going to spend more time in the pool or at the beach. You’re going to need some swim trunks to do so. And these are a pretty appealing pair.

Get It: Pick up the O’Neill Lennox Boardshorts ($31; was $42) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!