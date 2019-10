Korten Jacket GET IT!

This military-style denim jacket is roomy enough to throw over a hoodie or long-sleeve without feeling constricted. It straddles that line between crunchy fatigues and comfortable denim, and pulls it off nicely. Crafted from pure cotton in a washed khaki, it has a button closure and two interior pockets.

Get It: Save 30% on the Korten Jacket ($138; was $198) at AllSaints