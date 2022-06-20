Check out the New Colors That Just Dropped for the Salvas Sneakers at Cariuma

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cariuma is a brand we’ve talked about many times before. They make some fantastic footwear that every guy can appreciate. A perfect balance of function and style. You can’t go wrong with picking up any of their shoes. And the Salvas Sneakers are no exception to that rule, especially with the new colorways on the horizon.

When you shop for items at Cariuma, you can choose from a handful of great color options to make the perfect addition to your style. Your aesthetic can be improved upon. It’s one of the things that makes Cariuma so great. And the Salvas Sneakers are getting 2 new colors (Pink and Blue) for you to choose from.

Now, these colors aren’t available just yet. They’re available for preorder, which means that you will start seeing them more and more in your life in the second half of the year. All you gotta do is preorder them now to make sure you get a hold of them as soon as they are available.

You’re really gonna want to get a hold of these Salvas Sneakers and it’s not just for the style. They’re super comfortable, making your day much better with the relaxation that these provide. Natural rubber provides the comfort of these outsoles. The leather uppers provide that as well, giving you a perfect fit that breathes.

Even better is that these shoes are made in a responsible way with the right materials. And when you buy a pair of shoes from Cariuma, 2 trees get planted in the Brazilian rainforest. So you can jump on the pre-order list for these Salvas Sneakers and their new colorways to help yourself and the environment. You can’t go wrong.

Get It: Pick up the Salvas Sneakers ($98) at Cariuma

