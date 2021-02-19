Check Out The Newly Launched Crofton Line From Canada Goose

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is a lot of winter in front of us. Plenty of short days and long nights with the temperature at uncomfortable lows. But before we know it, the winter will come to an end. So there’s nothing wrong with getting ready for the Spring now. Especially when it comes to the gear over at Canada Goose.

Canada Goose is quite an amazing company. We have written about the brand before and raved about it. But you may be thinking to yourself that it is a brand more attuned to our winter needs. And that is certainly true. The parkas and coats in that store offer up some out-of-this-world cold weather protection.

But that isn’t the complete truth. Because Canada Goose also makes items that are great for the Spring season. When there’s a bit of chill in the air nipping at your heels, but it isn’t overbearing. When snow isn’t a real possibility. Those times when you could still use a coat but it isn’t close to snowing out.

Now, there are plenty of items ay Canada Goose that will help you out greatly when the seasons change. As the Spring comes along and warms things up just a tad, you can’t go wrong with checking out the tried and true classics. But when something new comes along, you would be wise to pay attention.

This is a brand that doesn’t just rest on its laurels. With a good deal of regularity, new items are added to the Canada Goose store. Items that are fitting for all different seasons. And right now, there is a brand new line in the store. A line that is just perfect for the Spring. And that is the Crofton line of lightweight puffers.

When you get a good look at the lineup of these new styles, you will be struck immediately. As usual, the style of these items is out of this world. That’s just what the brand does. Any of the items from the new line will look great with whatever outfit you pair with them. But style isn’t the only highlight of this new line.

Being that this new line is made for the Springtime, it only makes sense that they should be more lightweight than the winter options from Canada Goose. But that doesn’t change the fact that if it gets a bit chillier out there, you will still be nice and toasty. Not too warm where it’s uncomfortable. You’ll end up feeling just right.

The Crofton line from Canada Goose gets that lightweight design thanks to how it’s made. It’s made with a Recycled Feather-Light Ripstop and lined with down materials. That’s how you get the perfect balance of lightweight but insulated. It also makes them perfect to get now, as that lightweight design makes them ideal for layering up.

A keyword in the materials used to make the Crofton line from Canada Goose is the word recycled. With the craft of these new items, the environment is helped in a small yet impactful way. By using these materials, Canada Goose is doing its part to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.

Maybe the most impressive element of the line of new items from Canada Goose is how travel-friendly they are. Not just because these items are made to be worn every day without worry. But it’s also because if you’re out and about in the Spring with one of these coats on and it gets a little too hot, you can take it off and get it out of the way.

How do you get it out of the way when you’re out of the house? Simply put, these items are made so you can fold them up and turn them into a travel bag. So if you need to take your coat off when you’re out and about, you can break it down and get it out of the way. Convenience is the name of the game in all aspects with this new line from Canada Goose.

Canada Goose is a brand that can always be trusted. So when you see a new line like this, there’s no need to wait and see. You can jump on them and get ready for the Spring now. And you should jump on them now.

Check out the items from the new line at Canada Goose below and make the choice that works best for you. Looking at this line, it’s clear that there is no wrong choice.

