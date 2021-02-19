Check Out The Newly Launched Crofton Line From Canada Goose

Crofton Down Jacket GET IT!

This is a great jacket to have on your when the springtime rolls around. No matter the rollercoaster the thermometer takes you on throughout the day, this will keep you feeling as comfortable as possible. Move with ease when you got it on and store it away when you don’t. All the while looking pretty stylish. Tackle the spring in comfort with this in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Crofton Down Jacket ($625) at Canada Goose

