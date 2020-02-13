Finisterre Westray Crew GET IT!

When the temperature is dropping, you will want to have a sweater as relaxing and comforting as this one. Something you can just wear in the office or in the home to keep you warm. And it’s great to put on in a layered outfit when it’s really too cold outside. It just looks good too. Why wouldn’t you pick this up?

Get It: Pick up the Finisterre Westray Crew ($85; was $155) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!