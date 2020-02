Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket GET IT!

A good ole flannel can make any outfit. It’s a great piece of fashion because you can wear it anywhere. Going to work or going out, doing chores outside or hanging out inside. Pick this great one up while there’s still some in stock.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket ($88; was $178) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!