Check Out This Sweet Rhone Tracksuit—It’s Half Off Right Now

When it comes to athleisure, no apparel company does it as well as Rhone. From the start, Rhone’s gym clothes were comfortable and practical, technical but functional. And men loved them. More than any other brand, Rhone is responsible for bringing the concept of “athleisure” to guys worldwide. The company continues to expand its footprint into casual wear. But if you want to experience the ultimate in Rhone-style and feel, check out this sweet Rhone tracksuit called the Sideline.

Designed to keep you in the game even when you’re standing on the sidelines, the Sideline is sold as separates. Navy/white is the only colorway option on sale, but all sizes are available. Best of all, right now you can pick up the entire Rhone tracksuit for about half off.

The Sideline Pullover jacket combines sweat style with heritage detailing. But of course, it’s made with the technical performance fabrics Rhone is known for. With a lightweight, water-resistant shell and back ventilation construction, it’s the perfect throw-over when it’s your turn to ride the pine. And it’s ideal for your trek to and from the gym. Normally priced at $118, right now it can be yours for just $60.

The 31-inch-inseam Rhone Sideline Pant has the same lightweight, water-resistant technical fabric. They come in a matching solid navy, with sporty white/red pinstripes down the sides. They have a drawstring closure, side hand pockets (with a hidden tech pocket on the right side), and a zipper back pocket to keep your valuables secure. Regularly priced at $108, they’re yours for just $54.

So let’s do the math. Normally, the entire Rhone tracksuit would cost you $226. But right now you can get the entire ensemble for just $114. That’s almost 50 percent off—a savings of $112.

Gentlemen, that is an incredible deal—one that you should take advantage of before it’s too late. Think about it: Rhone’s popular Commuter Pant costs more than this entire suit. In fact, Rhone’s new Commuter Dress Shirt, the company’s first foray into officewear, costs more than this two-piece ensemble.

So jump on this deal now, and find out what all the hubbub over Rhone is all about. You’ll get a fantastic performance Rhone tracksuit at an amazing price. And once you discover the pleasures of wearing and working out in Rhone, you, too, will be a convert.

Rhone Sideline Pullover ($60; was $118); Sideline Pant ($54; was $108)

