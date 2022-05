6. Rhodes Footwear Blake Boot Get It

If you want rugged, hard-wearing Chelsea boots you can wear with jeans or even chore pants, step out with this standout pair from Rhodes Footwear. The lightweight outsole provides a smooth, springy ride, and the tumbled leather will get even better with age.

[$198; huckberry.com]

