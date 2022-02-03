Rejuvenate Your Skin With These Chemical Exfoliants for Men

1. Dr. Jart Pore Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum Get It

Launched this year, Dr. Jart’s newest serum features seven percent polyhydroxy acid, a.k.a. PHA. PHAs have larger molecules than the more common AHAs and BHAs, which makes them less likely to penetrate the skin and therefore gentler for sensitive skin types. The watery serum can be used daily to clear dead skin cells, reduce blackheads, and control oil.

[$45; drjart.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!