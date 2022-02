5. Dr. Loretta Micro Peel Peptide Pads Get It

With a stack of 60 ready-to-use pads included in each package, Dr. Loretta’s peel pads make it easy to integrate exfoliating into your routine. The formula uses 10 percent glycolic acid to remove dead skin while marine peptides encourage collagen production for brighter, firmer skin.

[$60; drloretta.com]

