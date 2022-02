7. Haeckels Earth Marine Water + AHA 4% Get It

Founded in 2012, UK brand Haeckels uses ingredients from the English coastline in its products. Its Earth Marine Water uses seaweed to nourish skin, while glycolic acid derived from sugar cane exfoliates it and vitamin B5 plumps it for a firm feel.

[$41; haeckels.co.uk]

