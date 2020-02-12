Choose What You Pay for Everlane’s Most Popular Pants

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love shopping at Everlane. They carry fantastic, straight-up staples, they never try to be too trendy or fancy, and the quality is always on point. But one of our favorite features of the Everlane web site is the Choose What You Pay page. Filled with overstocked items like t-shirts, hoodies, and chinos, it’s the perfect place to grab great styles at amazing prices. And before you think it’s all blowout/clearance-type stuff nobody wants, right now Everlane’s most popular pants, the Slim Heavyweight Chinos, are available for you to choose what you pay. You could pay as little as half price.

Here’s how it works. Everlane stocks the Choose What You Pay page with items it simply has too much of. Then it gives you the option to choose how much you want to pay for it. No, you don’t get to fill in any number you like, as with that Radiohead album years ago. But Everlane gives you three enticing options, and the lowest is usually about half the original price.

In the case of the Slim Heavyweight Chinos, it’s exactly half price. And that’s pretty remarkable for Everlane’s most popular pants—an item they refer to as one of their “best sellers.”

Originally $68, you can choose to take $20 off and pay $48. Or, you can decide to pay $41. Now, we’re not sure why anyone would do that when you can simply click on the cheapest option—$34! But if you want to pay a bit more and think these pants are worth it (they most definitely are, any of these prices are a steal), knock yourselves out.

We’ll be over here clicking $34! And within days we’ll be walking around town, threading through traffic, or just headed out with friends in Everlane’s most popular pants. They’re available in eight colors, but sizes are going fast. So hurry.

Heavyweight chinos are perfect for this time of year. And these Heavyweight chinos are made with a tougher, more durable 8.1-ounce cotton twill with a touch of stretch. So they’re tough enough to handle harsh weather, and yet still move with you. So they’re perfect commuter pants—even if your commute is on two wheels.

No matter what you choose to pay, pick up these Slim Heavyweight Chinos today and take advantage of this surprising and fun way to save money and score great clothes at Everlane.

Get It: Save 50% on the Slim Heavyweight Chinos ($34; was $68) at Everlane

