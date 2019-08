Tilden Style GET IT!

In tan or black, this classic monk strap dress shoe is a natural compliment to suits, and it adds charm to relaxed office combos like chinos and a button down. Best of all, they’re soft and comfortable for all-day wear.

Original Price: $90

Sale Price: $80

EXTRA 40% OFF: -$32

Get It: Save 47% on the Tilden Style ($48) at Clarks