11. Gucci Velvet Corduroy Pant Get It

Style trends from the 1970s have greatly influenced Gucci’s recent collections, and that’s evident in these groovy camel velvet cord pants. The relaxed-fit retro styling is juxtaposed with contemporary details like an elasticated waistband and cuffs, plus Gucci’s signature two-tone stripe down the side of the leg.

[$1,400; gucci.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!