13. Universal Works Kyoto Tapered Cotton-Corduroy Trousers Get It

Crafted of wide 8-wale cotton-corduroy fabric, Universal Works’ Kyoto pants are color-dyed to give this midnight-blue hue a rich finish. Rolled cuffs and a subtle crop add a streetwear bent to this otherwise standard trouser.

[$225; mrporter.com]

