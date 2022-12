14. OrSlow 107 Ivy Fit Corduroy Jeans Get It

OrSlow reimagines its timeless Ivy league jeans in a plush corduroy version. Fabricated in Japan, the five-pocket 107 style features the same straight-leg relaxed fit as the jeans, but it looks a tad more formal and season-appropriate than standard denim. Oxidized rivets add extra vintage appeal.

[$235; endclothing.com]

