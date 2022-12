15. Percival Straight Leg Trousers Get It

Coming on the heels of the brand’s popular Everyday and Dress trousers, Percival released the same straight-leg pant with corduroy comfort as part of its fall-winter collection. Expect top-notch British craftsmanship with these pants. (Note: Not all colorways are corduroys.)

[$180; percivalco.com]

