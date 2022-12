3. Buck Mason Stretch Cord Ford Standard Jean Get It

Buck Mason revamped its signature five-pocket jeans with a lightweight 10-ounce, 14-wale corduroy that offers plenty of structure and warmth without feeling overly hefty or slouchy. The low-pile cotton weave is milled with one-percent elastic for improved freedom of movement.

[$138; buckmason.com]

