4. Todd Snyder Slim Fit 5-Pocket Italian Corduroy Pant Get It

Todd Snyder’s vintage-inspired corduroy trousers are tailored with a traditional five-pocket denim styling that’s fit for the office and weekend adventures, too. Crafted with a 14-wale stretch corduroy sourced from Italy, these slim-fit bottoms come dyed in eleven different colorways that look good pretty much anywhere.

[$198; toddsnyder.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!