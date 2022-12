5. Paul Smith Tapered-Fit Corduroy Pants Get It

Paul Smith’s soft five-pocket cotton corduroy pants can be styled with everything from flannel button-downs to cashmere hoodies. They’re tailored with a tapered leg and finished with silver hardware and a leather waistband patch embossed with the Paul Smith logo.

[$195; paulsmith.com]

