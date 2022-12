7. Faherty Stretch Corduroy 5-Pocket Get It

Faherty uses a blend of organic cotton, Tencel, and elastane for its five-pocket corduroy pants, and they boast just enough stretch to make them feel roomy and comfortable for all-day wear. Their slim, straight fit gives them a tailored silhouette that’s perfect for stylish urbanites on the go.

[$168; fahertybrand.com]

