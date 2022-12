9. Kestin Inverness Straight-Leg Cotton-Corduroy Drawstring Trousers Get It

Modeled after the utilitarian pants worn by carpenters, Scottish sartorialist Kestin’s drawstring trousers have a slim fit with a tapered leg, so they won’t look schlubby. They’re cut from 100-percent cotton corduroy and are garment-dyed, so the color won’t fade over time.

[$230; mrporter.com]

