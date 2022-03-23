Cover up These Spring Nights in This Lightweight Levi’s Trucker Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because the spring is here, that doesn’t mean the cold is completely gone. The nights can get pretty brisk out, leaving you feeling unmoored if you went out during the day without a jacket. This is why you need some good lightweight options like the Levi’s Trucker Jacket in your life.

For one, you can be damn sure that the denim that makes up this Levi’s Trucker Jacket is high quality. That’s what Levi’s does. They make some of the best denim around. When you put this coat on, it will feel really good on your shoulders. Pretty lightweight too, which means you won’t feel uncomfortable wearing this.

That lightweight design also means it won’t overwhelm you with warmth during the spring. But it will keep you warm enough when a strong spring breeze kicks up. So you can easily start your day in the spring warmth feeling good and transition into the cold nights feeling even better.

You shouldn’t be surprised to find that the Levi’s Trucker Jacket is found over at Zappos. Zappos doesn’t just carry footwear, even if they are the best at it. The top brands send more than just their footwear to the site. You can improve your spring wardrobe in a big way with items like this.

So if you need a new spring coat to keep you warm while the nights still carry a chill, you need the Levi’s Trucker Jacket. It’s got a great look and it’s very comfortable. You won’t regret having the high-end denim coat in your life. Pick one up now while you still can.

