1. Ariat Sport Hersdman Western Boot

Named after the legendary racehorse Secretariat, Ariat integrates athletic footwear technology into its equestrian boots, which are among the most supremely comfortable and stylish on the market.

“The contrast between the leather and traditional stitching is a great detail on this particular boot,” Tirabassi says. “Go for a black-on-black look with slim black jeans that you can tuck into the boot so the artistic stitching really stands out. Throw on a leather jacket and you’re good to go.”

[$180; ariat.com]

