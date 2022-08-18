10. Tony Lama Tascosa Get It

Tony Lama, the son of Italian immigrants, started learning the boot trade from his uncle at the tender age of 11. He eventually became a cobbler for the U.S. Cavalry at Fort Bliss, and in 1911, founded his eponymous boot shop in El Paso, TX. Tony Lama remained family-owned until 1990, when it was purchased by Justin Brands, but it still makes great boots.

“These are your classic leather boots that will age super well,” says Tirabassi. “Everyone will be asking where you got them,” says Tirabassi.

[$250; tonylama.com]

