11. Rios of Mercedes

Mexican-born and Texas-bred, Rios of Mercedes has been making some of the world’s finest handmade cowboy boots with artist-like devotion since 1853. The brand continues to earn endorsements from famed musicians and performance-horse greats alike.

“Planet Cowboy in Nashville should be your go-to for anything cowboy-related, including this pair of boots from Rios of Mercedes,” says Tirabassi. “I love the round toe and warm mocha color because it’s elegant and easy to wear thanks to the minimal detailing. The waxed leather gives it a vintage look that completes any fall or winter outfit.”

[$675; planetcowboy.com]

