The Cowboy Boots Guide 2022: 16 Pairs to Add Some Twang to Your Wardrobe

Planet Cowboy also has its own in-house brand of Western boots—easily recognized by a signature wing pattern on the upper—that’s definitely worth checking out. The supple leather lining on this boot will wick moisture to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

“The sturdy vegetable-tanned leather is less likely to fade over time,” explains Tirabassi. “Plus, lemonwood pegs hammered by hand into the leather outsole will keep the bottoms strong and secure for years to come.”

[$550; planetcowboy.com]

