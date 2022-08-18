13. Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Get It

Rhodes’ selection of made-by-hand shoes ranges from chukkas to boat shoes and more—and all are made in a family-run factory in León, Mexico (the world’s emerging shoemaking capital). This Roper is at once rugged and refined. It features glove-soft waxed leather and breathable, odor-resistant suede.

“It’s especially great to learn that Rhodes uses byproducts from the beef industry for the boots’ construction,” describes Tirabassi. “More brands should be making similar efforts to source materials that can be repurposed.”

[$210; huckberry.com]

