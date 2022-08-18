14. Kingsly Caiman Boot Get It

With a focus on exotic skins and fancier leathers, Dan Post’s Cowboy Certified line of boots is a step above the brand’s beloved original collection. There’s no need to carve out time for breaking this pair in since they’re designed with signature Soft Strike technology to reduce blister-causing hotspots. They also come with a removable orthotic insole.

“These are made from caiman skin, which is in the same family as crocodile or alligator,” Tirabassi says. “Generally, caiman is a lot more affordable.”

[$495; danpostboots.com]

