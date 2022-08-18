15. Capistrano Black Get It

No detail is overlooked when Spanish master cobblers stitch together Capistrano’s hallmark cowboy boots. One of our favorite features is the cork footbed, which slowly molds to your foot with every step.

“Think of these like the Chelsea of cowboy boots: sleek, simple, and classic,” says Tirabassi. “Go for the black version for more versatility—you’ll wear them everywhere, from your best buddy’s wedding to the honky tonk.”

[$448; ranchroadboots.com]

