2. Justin Tobias Get It

Justin Boot Company has expertly crafted authentic Western footwear in the United States since 1879.

“These guys are the original makers of the modern-day roper cowboy boot,” says Tirabassi. “The heel here is a little higher than what you’d normally see on a roper, but that just means you’ll stand a little taller and prouder. I like the smooth black leather because it can go with just about anything in your wardrobe, even a wool suit.”

[$255; justinboots.com]

