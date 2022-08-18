4. Frye Duke Roper Get It

The Frye Company has been in the boot biz for over 150 years, and it has developed a loyal following for its signature designs that stand the test of time.

“These Fryes are versatile since there’s no flashy stitching, and they’re super comfortable since the round toe won’t cramp your feet,” says Tirabassi. “For this pair, you can pull your dark denim pants over the boot instead of tucking them inside.”

[$398; thefryecompany.com]

