5. Tecovas The Marshall Get It

It takes over 200 steps to make a single Tecovas boot, and each one is crafted by hand in León, Mexico. Tecovas boots are known for their incredibly supple exotic leathers—from python to crocodile—as well as for their intricate stitch designs.

“If there’s one high-end pair to splurge on, it’s these Tecovas made from Nile crocodile,” Tirabassi says. “Don’t go stomping around the rodeo in this pair—show off your Marshalls when you’re dressing to impress at an upscale restaurant or fancy wedding.”

[$1,495; tecovas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!