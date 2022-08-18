6. Lucchese Welted Western 12″ Work Boot Get It

The Lucchese brothers came to America from Italy in 1882, and they opened their first boot shop in San Antonio, TX the following year. Lucchese boots have a long-established reputation for superior quality and are often gifted to dignitaries worldwide. Tirabassi appreciates that additional options are available for enhanced work boot ruggedness, like a steel toe and waterproofing with Lucchese’s proprietary seam-sealing technology.

“The leather is treated so that water won’t infiltrate from any point on the boot,” he says. “The sole has also been designed with grooves that allow mud to fall off.”

[Starting at $349; lucchese.com]

